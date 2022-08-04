HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call around 10:38 a.m. for a sick hiker on the Diamond Head Trail.

HFD responded to a women in her 40’s. The hiker said she began to feel sick and could not go back down the trail on her own.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

HFD conducted a medical assessment and transported the woman onto a helicopter and then to the landing zone.

As HFD was rescuing the first hiker, a second hiker came up to firefighters and asked for assistance.

The second hiker, a woman in her 50’s claimed she started to feel sick and also could not complete the hike on her own. She was also transferred onto the same helicopter.

Emergency Medical Services assessed the two hikers around 11:24 a.m. and came to the conclusion that there were no other injuries from the hikers.

Weird rescues, long-lost artifacts, check out Weird News here

HFD reminds the public to