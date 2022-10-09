HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a swimmer who was on the rocks in the channel near the Aulani Disney Resort in Kapolei.

The rescue happened on Sunday, Oct. 9 and HFD received the 911 call around 8:53 a.m.

HFD responded to the emergency with five resource units, 13 crew members and Ocean Safety Department dispatched a jet ski to help during the rescue.

Upon arriving on scene, HFD came to find one man on the rocks in the channel.

The man was retrieved and safely brought back to shore around 9:03 a.m.