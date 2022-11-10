HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department and the Honolulu Police Department gathered together to search for a missing woman in Wahiawa.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, HFD received a 911 call around 5:45 a.m. about a missing person near the Wahiawa Hills Trail.

Crews got there around 5:56 a.m. and started to search by air and ground.

According to HFD, the missing person was said to be a female in her 20’s.

They were able to track her down through a phone call she made to her sister the night before.

Firefighters then found her on a trail and performed a medical assessment to make sure she was uninjured.

She was then transported to a nearby landing zone where she declined medical care around 7:45 a.m.