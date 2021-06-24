HFD rescues man using ‘Jaws of Life’ following single-vehicle crash in Kapahulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man, believed to be in his early 20s, remains in the hospital in serious condition after a car accident pinned him inside the vehicle.

Reports of an accident near the intersection of Waialae Avenue and Kapahulu Avenue came in at around 2:17 a.m. According to HFD, the crash involved just one vehicle carrying two occupants. The driver of the car was reportedly able to get out on his own, but his passenger was stuck inside. Honolulu firefighters used the “jaws of life” to free the man, noting that the car was “significantly damaged.”

It is unclear what caused the accident at this time. The passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for injuries to his leg.