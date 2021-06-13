HFD rescues lost hikers on Waimano Falls Trail on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued two lost hikers on Waimano Falls Trail on Oahu on Saturday, June 12.

Just before 2 p.m. Rescue crews went to the trail in Pearl City.

The two 17-year-old women started out around 11 a.m.

They were going toward the to the falls via Manana Ridge.

After they were lost and had no cell signal, they decided to move to higher ground.

Once they got a cell signal at higher ground they called for help.

An HFD helicopter found the two women just before 2:30 p.m. and they were airlifted to safety.

The hikers were not injured.