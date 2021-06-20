HFD rescues lost hikers on Lulumahu Falls Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued two lost hikers on Lulumahu Falls Trail.
The fire department was notified around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, June 20.
The rescue team hiked up the trail and located the hikers.
The man and a woman were not injured. They hiked down with the guidance of HFD.
HFD provided the following hiking safety tips:
- In case of an emergency your cell phone can be a lifesaver. Ensure that your battery is full prior to your hike. If you lose cell phone connection, get to higher ground to improve your reception.
- Start early. Your rescue probabilities are way better during daylight hours than at night. Getting a late start increases the possibility of getting caught in the dark.
- Know your turnaround time and stick to it to allow enough time to return. Call or text 911 as soon as you need help. If you think you are lost, you probably are.
- The best thing to do is call 911 as soon as you think you are in trouble.