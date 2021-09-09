HFD rescues lost hikers from the Aiea Loop trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday evening, at 7:16 p.m., the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received a 911 call for lost hikers near the Aiea Loop Trail in Aiea.

According to HFD, a hiking party of two, consisting of a 18-year-old female and a 21-year-old male, were reportedly hiking for three hours when they called for help.

At 7:30 p.m., HFD sent out four units staffed with 12 personnel, arriving at the Landing Zone (LZ), at the Sugar Mill Park, in Halawa.

HFD rescue specialists boarded HFD’s helicopter (Air 3) at the secured LZ. The specialists tried to have the hiking party move from under the tree canopy, but due to the terrain and tree cover, that was not possible.

However, Air 3 was able to locate the lost hiking party and the rescue specialists were lowered to a location near the lost hiking party’s location, by rappelling down the ridge face to the lost hikers’ location. HFD specialist made contact with the lost hikers at 8:30 p.m.

Both hikers were relocated to the LZ by 9:35 p.m. No reports of injury or any medical attention.

Hiker Safety Tips from HFD

• Know your physical abilities and limitations and select trails that can be enjoyed safely.

• Always let others know where you plan to hike and what time you expect to return.

• If you call 911 to be rescued in the mountains, please stay in the same area so the rescuers can find you based on your last known geo-location coordinates.