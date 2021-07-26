HFD rescues lost hiker on the Lulumahu Falls Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday afternoon, the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued a 32-year-old male visitor on the Lulumahu Falls Trail.

At around 2:38 p.m., HFD received a 911 call from the lost hiker when he realized he was lost after hiking alone for about 90 minutes. Four HFD units arrived at the scene at 2:51 p.m. After establishing command and securing a landing zone by deploying an engine company at the Nuuanu Reservoir, four firefighters entered the trail on foot.

HFD’S Air 1 also conducted search in the air.

The hiker was found uninjured at a streambed due to his cell phone’s GPS connection. At approximately 3 p.m., HFD made contact with the hiker and brought him to safety.