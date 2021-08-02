HFD rescues injured hiker on Puʻu Maʻeliʻeli Trail in Kaneohe

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a hiker with a twisted ankle from the Puʻu Maʻeliʻeli Trail in Kaneohe.

It happened at about 1:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2.

A 49-year-old woman from Ewa Beach was hiking the trail with her 13-year-old daughter.

About an hour into the hike, the mom twisted her left ankle on a rock and heard a pop. The mom called 911 to let them know about her injury and that her daughter had gone on ahead on the trail.

HFD airlifted the hiker from the trail to a landing zone at Ahuimanu Community Park. Paramedics took over.

HFD asked the police to check on the hiker’s daughter.

Police found the daughter in her mother’s vehicle at the Times Supermarket parking lot. The mother was able unlock the car remotely.

Later, the fire fighters got down the trail and gave the mother’s belongings to her husband, who came to pick up the daughter.