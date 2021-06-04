HFD rescues injured hiker on Maunawili Falls Trail

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A visitor injured his ankle while hiking the Maunawili Falls Trail around 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021.

The Honolulu Fire Department hiked up and met the 43-year-old man who was injured. He was with his wife and two children.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

HFD treated him for his injuries, then airlifted him to a landing zone at the Maunawili Neighborhood Park.

EMS took over.

His wife and two children were not injured and they left the trail themselves without any help.

The HFD urges the public to hike safely and provides the following safety tips:

