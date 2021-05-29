HFD rescues injured hiker on Koko Crater Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A hiker was rescued from Koko Crater Trail in Hawaii Kai on Oahu.

It happened around 7:16 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021.

A 65-year-old man and his 27-year-old daughter were hiking when the fire crews say he felt dizzy, sat down to rest, and lost consciousness for a few minutes.

HFD airlifted the two to a landing zone at Koko Head Distrcit Park where EMS took over.

EMS says the man was in serious condition, and that he fainted while hiking. He refused further medical treatment and was not taken to the hospital.

HFD reports they are visitors.

The HFD suggests you learn about the trail before you to on it. Understand where to start and how hard the trail is. Read signs at the entrance of the trail and follow the rules. HFD suggests that you hike the trails that are a match for your fitness level.