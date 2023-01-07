HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to an injured hiker in the Halawa mountains.

The injured victim, allegedly lost in the terrain in the Halawa mountains on Friday, Jan. 6 was planning to be rescued that same day but the rescue was postponed due to clouds, said HFD.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The victim was located today.

He was rescued and EMS assessed his injuries and transported him to the hospital.

According to EMS, the hiker suffered from an ankle injury and multiple skin abrasions.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

EMS transported the 43-year-old man to an area hospital around 8:06 a.m. this morning.