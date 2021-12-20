HFD rescues injured hiker at Lanikai Pillbox Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued an injured hiker on Sunday, at Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua, around 6:24 p.m.

The department received an emergency call around 5:32 p.m. and Honolulu firefighters arrived on the scene at 5:41 p.m.

HFD found the 45-year-old female hiker with an ankle injury at 5:53 p.m. She was airlifted with a rescue sling and transported on Air 3 to a secure landing zone at Lanikai Community Park.

The 45-year-old female hiker was then transferred to the Emergency Medical Services.