HFD rescues hikers in distress on Diamond Head Crater Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 40-year-old man was rescued from Diamond Head Crater Trail after reporting having difficulty breathing.

The 9-1-1 call for a hiker in distress came Friday morning at approximately 7:36 a.m. The first firefighters to arrive on scene walked the trail to the hiker’s location, which was at the bottom of the stair segment of the trail.

The man, a visitor from California, was hiking with a group of five at the time. Because he was unable to continue, HFD rescue specialists airlifted the hiker to a landing zone in the crater, where Emergency Medical Services (EMS) examined the man before transporting him to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

While firefighters were involved with the rescue operation, another hiker near the top of the trail waved frantically to alert rescuers of another hiker in distress, a man believed to be in his early 60s, who HFD said was experiencing general weakness.

The second man and his uninjured wife were airlifted to the same landing zone. Patient care was also transferred to EMS.



The HFD is urging the public to hike safely and provides the following safety tips: