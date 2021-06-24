HFD rescues visitors from Ehukai Pillbox, Maunawili Falls Trails

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Five hikers on Maunawili Falls Trail and two hikers on Ehukai “Sunset” Pillbox Trail were rescued by Honolulu firefighters Wednesday night.

A 9-1-1 call came in for the five lost hikers at approximately 8:21 p.m. Four HFD units staffed with 12 personnel responded, with the first unit arriving by 8:29 p.m. Emergency personnel made contact with the Maunawili Falls hikers, who were visiting from San Francisco, and found no one was injured, but that the group was not able to find their way back. HFD escorted the hikers off the trail on foot.

On the go? Listen to the team that’s Working for Hawaii on the KHON 2Go podcast. Every morning at 8 a.m.

The department says while they were able to locate the hikers without difficulty, they noted none of them had flashlights and their cell phones had minimal battery life remaining. The public is urged to hiked prepared.

At 7:51 p.m. on that same night, another call came in for two hikers in distress on Ehukai Pillbox Trail. Sixteen HFD personnel responded. Firefighters on scene reported having difficulty extracting the hikers, who were visiting from New York, due to the “dense foliage” they were in. As a result, the couple was assisted off the trail by foot instead of by air. No injuries were reported.

HFD is reminding the public of these safety tips: