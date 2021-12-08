HFD rescues hiker on Manoa Falls Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued a 47-year-old man who was hiking with his wife on the Manoa Falls Trail but got separated around 1:30 p.m.

The wife called 911 after her husband did not show up at the trailhead where she waited for him. HFD received the emergency call around 6:45 p.m.

The Honolulu firefighters arrived at the scene at 6:50 p.m. and began their search. Then around 7:23 p.m., HFD found the 47-year-old man and checked his vital signs. He was later transferred to the Emergency Medical Services crew at 8:56 p.m.