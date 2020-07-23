HFD rescues hiker in Aiea

AIEA, Hawaii (KHON2) – On July 21, the Honolulu Fire Department rescued a hiker on the Aiea Loop Trail.

HFD responded to a distress call at 3:12 p.m. at the Aiea Loop Trail with 6 units, including one Rescue Company and Air 1. The team consisted of 16 personnel.

A bystander called 911 after hearing someone call for help, and then helped direct the rescue team to the exact area.

The hiker, an adult male, had gotten lost while hiking.

Air 1 performed an aerial search of the area while fire engine personnel searched on foot.

The hiker was air lifted to the landing zone, where he was determined to be uninjured and did not require medical treatment.

