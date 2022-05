HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued six individuals offshore of Kawela Bay.

HFD got a call on Tuesday about 9 p.m. for a distressed boater offshore of the Kawela Bay area.

The captain told HFD that he lost power to his engine and the line for his anchor broke which sent the boat adrift. The people aboard the 14-food boat were rescued unharmed.

The vessel was towed to the Haleiwa Harbor and arrived safely at 12:44 a.m.