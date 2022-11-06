HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Fire Department reported the rescue of a hiker on the Olomana Three Peaks Trail Sunday, Nov. 6.

HFD said the hiker was reported to have fallen approximately 150 feet “from an area between the second and third peaks of the trail.”

The hiker was with a hiking party which reported to 911 at 4:43 p.m. that a male aged 30 had fallen.

HFD was able to locate the injured hiker by using the cell phone number used by the hiking party. Once located, fire personnel secured the individual for transport and airlifted him to a safe landing area.

Emergency Medial Services picked up the injured hiker by 5:50 p.m.

HFD provided some tips for those who want to enjoy O’ahu’s plentiful hiking areas.

Most importantly, always bring a cell phone with you on any hike. You never know what will happen and having a cell phone increases chances of a successful rescue.

If possible, bring along an extra battery pack for your phone. Regardless of how much charge you may have at the start of the hike, time is always ticking on a rescue.

Learn about the trail that you want to take. O’ahu has a wide range of skill-level hiking areas. Each trail is different, and each trail has its own dangers. Educate yourself about what lies ahead of your journey.