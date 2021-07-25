HFD rescues 5 hikers, carries 1 back down the trail on which they got lost

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Five people were rescued Saturday night after finding themselves lost near Moanalua Middle Ridge Trail.

The Honolulu Fire Department received to a 9-1-1 call for the hikers at approximately 10:27 p.m. Five units, staffed with 16 personnel, responded.

GPS from one of the hikers’ cell phones placed them about two and a half miles from the trailhead.

An aerial search was conducted and all hikers were located. Upon speaking with the group, HFD learned that the three women and two men had been hiking since 8 a.m. and became disoriented as nightfall approached. One of the women injured her ankle after falling seven feet.

Firefighters on scene determined that the best way to perform the rescue would be to escort the hikers back to the trailhead on foot. During the two-hour trek back, one of the hikers, a 24-year-old woman, began to feel dehydrated and needed assistance, at which point the rescuers placed her into a stretcher and carried her back the rest of the way.

By 2:08 a.m., all hikers and rescuers had exited the trail.

Two of the women in the group were evaluated by Emergency Medical Services (EMS).