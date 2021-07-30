HFD rescues 4 lost hikers on Kaau Crater Loop Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four people were rescued from Kaau Crater Loop Trail Thursday night after finding themselves lost.

Firefighters responded to a 9-1-1 call for the lost hikers at around 8:13 p.m. Four HFD units, staffed with approximately 13 personnel, responded.

Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 8 a.m.

After thorough assessment, rescuers determined that helicopter operations would not be possible

due to poor weather conditions. At that time, HFD personnel started up the trail on foot to find

the hikers.

Rescue specialists were able to use information from one of the hiker’s cell phones to help approximate their

geo-location and the four hikers were found at approximately 9:43 p.m.

The hikers were two males and two females in their twenties visiting from Pennsylvania. They were hiking

for approximately six hours when weather conditions changed and the group became disoriented. They were unable to continue and they called for help.

HFD personnel escorted the hikers back to the trailhead. All four hikers arrived safely at the trailhead at approximately 11:53 p.m.

There were no injuries reported.

Hiking Tips: