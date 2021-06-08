HFD rescues 3 lost hikers from Waimano Ridge Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued three hikers from Waimano Ridge Trail on Monday after two of them apparently got lost in the area and had trouble finding a way out. The third hiker, who went looking for them, also got lost after finding the pair.

The 9-1-1 call came in at around 7:22 p.m. on June 7. Five HFD units staffed with 16 personnel responded to the call.

HFD says the first two hikers were identified as an 18-year-old woman and 19-year-old man. The third hiker was identified as an adult man who was a family member.

A GPS tracker from one of the hikers’ cell phones placed the group at approximately one mile off the trailhead.

HFD rescue specialists entered the trail on foot and air support was used to aid the search effort. After locating the three hikers and determining that there were no injuries, the hikers were escorted back to the trailhead at 9:05 p.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department is reminding the public to hike safely. In case of an emergency, cell phones can be a lifesaver and hikers should ensure their battery is full prior to any hike. Additionally, getting a late start increases the possibility of getting lost in the dark. Hikers are encouraged to know their turnaround time and stick to it.