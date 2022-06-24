HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Honolulu Fire Department recovered a man’s body on a boat in Keehi Boat Harbor.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. Friday, June 24.

The Honolulu Police Department reported a man in his forties may be deceased in a boat.

HFD launched their boat to the one with the man on it.

HFD towed the boat to shore.

The man’s body was turned over to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office.