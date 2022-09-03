HONOLULU (KHON2) — A building fire was reported near the Honolulu airport and an auto parts shop on Saturday, September 3 around 1:23 p.m., according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived they found a car on fire next to the building.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 1:30 p.m. with 39 personnel when they reported that a vehicle was on fire.

Crews found water supply and started an aggressive attack on the vehicle fire.

HFD reported that four vehicles in total were damaged by the fire.

Emergency Medical Services treated a 30-year-old man for burns.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

The fire was under control by 2:01 p.m.. and fully extinguished by crews at 3:10 p.m.