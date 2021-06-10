HFD, police respond to separate windsurfer incidents on same day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A windsurfer was pulled from the waters offshore Waialae Iki after struggling with his equipment and finding himself unable to return to land, according to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD).

A 9-1-1 call for the windsurfer in distress came in at approximately 5:44 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9. Due to the 20 mph offshore winds, firefighters positioned themselves in the most advantages places to best execute the rescue.

An HFD helicopter was able to find the windsurfer’s location and assisted him toward shore with his gear.

The windsurfer and HFD personnel arrived safely onshore at the Waialae Beach Park by 6:24 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

On Maui, police responded to reports of an unresponsive windsurfer at Kanaha Beach Park. The call came in at around 12:37 p.m. Ocean Safety performed life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived and determined that the 68-year-old man had passed away.

According to HPD, a preliminary investigation shows no signs of foul play.

The windsurfer was later identified as Kirk Davis of Kihei.

An autopsy has been scheduled and an investigation is ongoing.

The public is urged to practice safe recreational beach activities. Ocean goers should consider notifying someone of their planned activity in case of an emergency.

