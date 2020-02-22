FAA Preliminary Information: Single-engine Cessna crashed on Dillingham airfield, came to rest upside down

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu rescue personnel responded to a downed plane at Dillingham Airfield. One man, approximately in his 60s, died. Another man was transported to Wahiawa General Hospital in critical condition where, sources tell us, he died.

The call came in around 9:20 a.m. The initial report was that a glider had gone down. The Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) preliminary information is that a single-engine Cessna 305A crashed under unknown circumstances. The plane came to rest upside down.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate, with the NTSB taking the lead.

