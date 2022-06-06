HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department held a blessing ceremony on Monday, June 6, to give nine new fire fighting equipment and trucks a new name.

According to HFD, each new piece of equipment was given a Hawaiian name to honor the department’s revered history with Hawaii’s monarchs and acknowledge Hawaii’s past, present and island communities. The total cost spent on all of the vehicles is approximately $8.5 million.

Today’s impressive ceremony emphasized the uniqueness of the HFD that no other fire department in our nation can claim. Our city’s fire department is the only one in the entire United States that was established by a king. We should all celebrate its rich history and legacy.” HONOLULU MAYOR RICK BLANGIARDI

Also in attendance at the ceremony were members of the mayor’s administration along with Honolulu City Council Vice-Chair Esther Kia‘āina, Councilmembers Brandon Elefante and Augie Tulba. The Department of Budget Fiscal Services staff and Kahu Kordell Kekoa were also there.

“The men and women of the HFD are extremely proud of its unique heritage with Hawaiʻi’s aliʻi, Kauikeaouli and Kalakaua. With today’s grand display at ʻIolani Palace, we are honoring our royal founder and acknowledging our Hawaiian culture by thoughtfully naming our newest vehicles,” said Fire Chief Sheldon Hao.

The following are the new ʻŌlelo Hawai‘i names:

Manaiakalani Rescue 2 – Mililani Mauka

Ka‘iwa Ladder 18 – Kailua

Kalei‘a‘alaopapa Engine 1 – Central

Kahakuohawai‘i Engine 4 – Kuakini

Kaʻākaukukui Engine 9 – Kakaʻako

Waiola‘a Engine 10 – ‘Aiea

Keolaonālani Engine 16 – Wahiawā

Waiola Engine 30 – Moanalua

Kauapō‘aihale Engine 37 – Kahaluʻu

HFD said each given name relates to the assigned area for that it will primarily serve. The names were selected by a committee that thoughtfully considered oral and written history, research and prayer.

According to HFD, each equipment was given a name to identify it as part of the community, station and HFD ohana to reflect the department’s commitment to connecting with the public it serves through Hawaii’s culture and history.