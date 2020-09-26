HFD mops up hot spots from Manoa brush fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters continued to mop up hot spots today at the site of yesterday’s large brush fire in Manoa.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Flames broke out around 10:00 a.m. on Sept. 24 and burned well into the night.

At one point, the fire knocked out power to hundreds of residents. Power has since been restored.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Latest Stories on KHON2