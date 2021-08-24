HFD looks into cause of Waianae brush fire

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu fire crews are looking into a cause of a fast-moving brush fire that scorched a Waianae mountain.

Flames broke out around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, and strong winds quickly fanned the flames uphill.

Submit your storm photos to be featured online, on-air and on social media

Firefighters ran hoses up the hill while a helicopter made water drops.

As of 1:45 p.m. Aug. 24, the fire was 90% contained.

No homes were threatened and no one was evacuated.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

There were about 15 acres burned.