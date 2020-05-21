Live Now
HFD: Lone hiker rescued from Nuuanu Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A hiker was rescued from the Nuuanu Trail on Wednesday afternoon, May 20, just after 2 p.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the trail with five units staffed with 15 personnel to search for an injured hiker who was hiking alone.

Officials said that a male hiker, 29, called 911 and told authorities that he believed he was suffering from dehydration and was unable to make his way out on his own.

Responders searched for the man on foot and by air. They later found the man on the trail and airlifted him to a landing zone located at the Nuuanu Reservoir where he refused transport.

The HFD left a few safety tips for hiking:

  1. Never hike alone. Always hike with at least one other person.
  2. Eat something before you head out.
  3. Bring enough provisions (snacks and water) for the duration of the hike and
    beyond.

