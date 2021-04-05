HFD investigating Waikiki building fire that displaced 4, caused $240K in damage

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a building fire in Waikiki that displaced a family of four on Sunday, April 4, at 2509 Ala Wai Boulevard.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is continuing their investigation of two-alarm fire that displaced a family of four in Waikiki.

The fire happened on Sunday, April 4, at approximately 1:09 a.m., at 2509 Ala Wai Boulevard.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a nine-story condominium building with smoke and flames emanating from the lanai of a fourth floor unit.

Fire crews extinguished the fire at approximately 1:44 a.m. Investigators determined that smoke alarms activated, however no sprinklers were observed.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to two adults and two children who resided in the involved unit and are now displaced. No injuries were reported.

Estimated damage for the main unit are $126,000 to the structure and $15,000 to the contents, as well as $99,000 for the exposure units. The total damage is estimated at $240,000.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.