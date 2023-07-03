HONOLULU (KHON2) — An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that burned 16 vehicles on Monday morning.

Honolulu Fire Department said they were called to the scene on Lehua Avenue in Pearl City at around 6:54 a.m.

When crews arrived they immediately worked to bring down the flames engulfing the vehicles. By 8:30 a.m. the blaze was extinguished.

The Honolulu Police Department is working with HFD Fire Investigators to

determine the fire’s origin and cause.