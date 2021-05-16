HFD investigates cause of massive brush fire in Maili

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters found themselves in an hourslong battle with a brush fire in the Maili area after the blaze broke out Sunday morning.

According to HFD, reports of a fire near Kaukama Road and Kulauku Street came in at approximately 12:27 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the fiery inferno rising half way up the hillside.

Offensive firefighting tactics were used to contain the spread of the blaze and the fire was reported to be 95% contained by 6:29 a.m.

HFD says rain in the area helped contain the spread of the fire to two acres and no visible hot spots were seen by 8:30 a.m.

Despite the fire being in a residential area, no homes or critical infrastructure were threatened at any time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.