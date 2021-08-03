HFD investigates cause of fire that set 2-story Punchbowl apartment ablaze

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire crews worked overnight to put out a fire that had set a two-story apartment in Punchbowl ablaze Monday night.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 9-1-1 call for a fire along Captain Cook Avenue at around 11:54 p.m. Six HFD units, staffed with about 22 personnel, responded to the scene. The first unit

arrived to find smoke coming from the second floor of the building.

According to HFD, firefighters found their progress to extinguish the fire was slowed due to “hoarder conditions.” By 12:39 a.m. the fire was fully extinguished.

No injuries were reported, however American Red Cross Hawaii confirms a family was impacted by the fire. Volunteers were called to assist with shelter, food and clothing needs.

