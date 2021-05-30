HFD investigates cause of 2-alarm fire in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a two-alarm building fire that resulted in an estimated $214,000 in damage to a Kalihi home.

The fire was reported at 5:08 p.m. on Sunday, May 30 on Pohaku Street.

Ten units, staffed with 30 personnel, responded to the blaze.

The first responding Fire Captain reported seeing smoke billowing into the air and flames emanating from the small residential home.

There were no occupants in the house at the time of the fire and neighbors report that it had

been vacant for some time.

The fire was under control at 5:46 p.m.

HFD’s Fire Investigator initiated an investigation.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

Meanwhile, HFD is urging the public to check that their smoke alarms are working and consider home fire sprinklers.