HFD investigates 2-alarm fire that left Wahiawa home in shambles

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Smoke bellowed from a Wahiawa home Sunday night as Honolulu firefighters worked to battle the blaze near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Kamananui Road.

It happened at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, the first wave of firefighters determined that the blaze needed to be upgraded to a two-alarm fire, prompting 10 units, staffed with 35 personnel, to respond.

Since the flames and smoke were self-venting through the roof and the structural integrity of the building was in question, no entry into the interior was allowed.

The fire was brought under control at 7:44 p.m. and fully extinguished by 10:10 p.m.

HFD’s Fire Investigator was called to the scene to initiate an investigation to determine the origin and cause of the fire. The investigation remains ongoing.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The fire department recommends keeping these tips in mind: