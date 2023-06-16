HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three children were among those honored today by the Honolulu Fire Department.

In January of 2020, the kids were on their own, surrounded by gunshots and burning homes during the tragedy at hibiscus drive.

The kids told our KHON2.com crew that their parents taught them a life-saving plan in case of emergencies.

It’s a hard day to relive for those close to the chaos. Jennifer Tema was loading the car to take her girls to a surf contest when she heard screaming.

“I told them to stay and I ran down the driveway and across the street to Gisela,” said Tema.

Another neighbor helped lift Gisela who had been stabbed several times. They carried her to a garage and Tema’s daughters grabbed Gisela’s son who was also seven years old at the time.

“We shut the garage until her stab wound got serious and she needed to get to the ambulance at the end of the street,” said Tema. “We need an ambulance right now.”

because it was an active shooting, the ambulance couldn’t get close. The kids went upstairs while Jennifer carried Gisela to an ambulance a few blocks away.

“Once we got to the ambulance, they wouldn’t let us back into the kids so they were on their own, luckily Isabella they took to heart what I taught them,” said Jennifer.

The girls had gone over the fire safety plan with their dad the night before so when they smelled smoke they opened a window and got to the roof.

“We were all crying, and eventually left it was just hard and scary,” said Isabelle.

It would be hours until Jennifer was reunited with her kids.

“Not knowing what was going on with fire, gunshots, smoke but they were amazing and they fought through and they’re heroes,” said Jennifer.

Three people were killed including two Honolulu police officers and seven homes were destroyed that day.