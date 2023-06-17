HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than 50 first responders and civilians were honored at a ceremony on Friday, June 16.

The event included strangers and bystanders who assisted people in big wave rescues, fires and medical responses.

“Someone had collapsed. We thought he had tapped out, but I saw the glazed eyes.” said Stephen O’Brien, HFD commendation recipient. “I’m a lifeguard instructor, and I teach CPR. I knew what was going on; and at the same time, another person I was training with was. We knew to stabilize him and perform CPR until medics came.”

Delivering remarks to honor Hawaii heroes was Managing Director Michael Formby and Fire Chief Sheldon Hao.

The commendation event took place at the Mission Memorial Auditorium where recipients were honored for disregarding danger to themselves in order to help another person in need.

Officials said the HFD awards a Medal of Valor to individuals whose quick actions included saving a life. Each hero received a Certificate of Commendation that honored the acts leading those who put themselves in harm’s way to perform exceptional acts of service or bravery.

“The heroes we honored today did not hesitate to help a fellow human being,” said Chief Hao.

“In the face of adversity, they chose to take action and went above and beyond to perform the

extraordinary. This kind of compassion and call to service is not exclusive to first responders.”

This is a rundown of the awards given:

On February 13, 2015, Fire Fighter (FF) III Colin Lee quickly grabbed the hand of an unconscious Fire Captain and stopped him from sliding off a roof during a blown roof incident. FF Lee’s vigilance and expeditious actions saved the Captain from sustaining serious injury or even death. FF Lee was honored with a Gold Medal of Valor.

On August 2, 2019, Mses. Kayleigh Amarosa and Megan Roberts and security guard Mr. Marvin Cholomay worked together to prevent a near drowning and remove the unresponsive person from a swimming pool. Ms. Roberts alerted her roommate, Ms. Amarosa, who rushed to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) along with Mr. Cholomay until the swimmer regained consciousness.

On October 20, 2019, Messrs. Michael Alvarez and Michael Pride initiated bystander CPR on a victim who collapsed. They performed CPR on the victim and, after receiving multiple shocks, the victim regained consciousness.

On November 12, 2019, while off duty, FF I Josiah Akau along with Mr. Josiah Akau Jr., Mses. Miya Cortez and Aloha Alvey responded to an automobile crash. FF Akau performed initial triage, patient care, packaging, and lifting of crash victims. Mr. Akau assisted in carrying the victims onto spinal backboards, to gurneys, and into an ambulance. Ms. Cortez tended to an eight-year-old boy who sustained a significant injury by applying direct pressure to the injury while compassionately calming him. Ms. Alvey bravely placed herself in a busy intersection to control traffic and safeguard bystanders.

On December 28, 2019, Mr. Matt Maletta recovered a victim who nearly drowned and kept the victim afloat in dangerously high surf and current until the Honolulu Emergency Services Department’s (HESD) Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Division and HFD personnel brought him and the victim to shore. His heroic life-saving actions greatly assisted first responders. Mr. Maletta was awarded a Civilian Medal of Valor.

On January 9, 2020, Messrs. Stephen Miller and Bryne Nagata initiated CPR with an automated external defibrillator (AED) and delivered two shocks to a victim who was experiencing cardiac arrest. The patient regained a pulse and began breathing on her own prior to departing for the hospital. Messrs. Miller and Nagata’s quick actions gave that person the best chance of survival.

On January 19, 2020, Mr. Ian Kelly Felix and Ms. Jennifer Tema rescued a stabbing victim from a gunman’s line of fire on Hibiscus Drive where two police officers were killed. Mr. Felix and Ms. Tema then moved the victim safely to an ambulance. Their bravery and selfless actions were exemplary. For their heroic life-saving actions, they were awarded Civilian Medals of Valor.

Also on January 19, 2020, on Hibiscus Drive, Jack King and Isabel and Mireya Tema exhibited courage and extraordinary actions when they were just seven years old. To escape a burning building, they followed an escape plan under terrifying conditions with no adult supervision to bravely move themselves to safety.

On January 23, 2020, Mr. Joshua Jackson was driving and saw smoke emanating from a garage. He stopped and entered the burning garage, disregarding his own safety, and found an individual in the driver’s seat of a car. He quickly rescued the individual from imminent dangerous fire conditions prior to the HFD’s arrival. The individual escaped with minor injuries thanks to Mr. Jackson. For his selfless and expeditious life-saving actions, Mr. Jackson was awarded a Civilian Medal of Valor.

On February 1, 2020, while off duty, FF III Leslie Harris assisted a choking individual by administering abdominal thrusts to the individual prior to the HFD’s arrival. FF Harris’ vigilance and quick actions significantly impacted the survivability of the victim.

On February 29, 2020, Messrs. Traves Cano and Naʻi Cano, who are professional tree cutters, removed a downed tree on Waiahole Valley Road that brought traffic to a standstill, as the tree was suspended in the air by utility lines. They offered their services to remove the tree prior to the Hawaiian Electric Company’s arrival.

On April 16, 2020, Messrs. Roland Silva and Kurt Antolin alerted occupants early in the morning of a burning home to exit the dwelling then proceeded to extinguish the fire before the HFD arrived.

On May 16, 2020, while off duty, FF III Darren Tanaka responded to an incapacitated surfer in dangerously high surf until the HESD’s Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Division arrived and brought the surfer to shore. He also secured the victim’s personal belongings until retrieval could be arranged.

On August 9, 2020, while off duty, Honolulu Police Officer Eli Andrin prevented his neighbor’s child from drowning. After hearing his neighbor’s cry for help, he found an unresponsive infant, face down in a kiddie pool. Officer Andrin immediately began chest compressions until the HESD’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the HFD arrived.

On October 25, 2020, Mr. Nelson Etrata assisted a surfer, whose board broke in huge surf, by paddling over to the surfer and staying with him until he was airlifted by the HFD’s helicopter to safety.

On February 16, 2021, Mr. Peleiupu Niko heard a cry for help and jumped into the ocean to save a swimmer who was overcome by the strong current prior to the HFD’s arrival.

On June 17, 2021, Ms. Michelle Ake saw heavy smoke and flames emanating from a two-story, residential structure and alerted a sleeping occupant who was able to evacuate safety prior to the HFD’s arrival.

On July 25, 2021, Messrs. Gregory Kugle, Bret Lynch, and Shao Heng Zhou responded to a near drowning. Mr. Zhou called for help while Mr. Kugle paddled over to the unresponsive individual where he and Mr. Lynch transported the individual to shore. Together, they performed CPR until the individual started expelling water from his lungs prior to the HFD’s arrival. Fortunately, the victim was talking as EMS transported him to a hospital.

On August 19, 2021, Messrs. Kevin Kong and Brian Leighton assisted an individual whose heart had stopped. They removed the unresponsive individual from an automobile and initiated CPR prior to the HFD’s arrival. The individual was breathing by the time he was transported to the hospital.

On August 23, 2021, while off duty, FF I Billy Palaualelo and retired Fire Captain Doug Latham helped to extinguish a cooking fire under a canopy at their elderly neighbor’s home. FF Palaualelo and Captain Latham used a garden hose to stop the fire from spreading to the structure before the HFD’s arrival. Together, their quick actions prevented the fire from spreading and causing further damage to the home.

On September 23, 2021, while off duty, Battalion Chief (BC) Russell Youth and Mr. Stephen O’Brien, a retired combat Marine, rescued an unresponsive person without a pulse. Together, they performed CPR on the victim until he regained a pulse.

On October 12, 2021, Mr. Michael Lucky and his teenaged children, Shaienne and Jacob Wilson, assisted a group of five, including an infant, who were drifting in the ocean. Mr. Lucky and his children swam to the group to help them to safety prior to the HFD’s arrival.

On December 28, 2021, Mr. Paul Kennedy extinguished a kitchen fire with waist-to-ceiling high flames by using a household extinguisher before the HFD’s arrival. He also recovered two family dogs and prevented the fire from spreading. His vigilance and quick actions were heroic. Mr. Kennedy was awarded a Civilian Medal of Valor.

On February 17, 2022, Mr. Keawe Coelho, who is a teenager, extinguished a brush fire that was behind his neighbor’s home. His quick actions prevented the possible spread of fire to a nearby structure prior to the HFD’s arrival.

On March 22, 2022, while off duty, Battalion Chief Hank Kaiwi entered the ocean and, with the help of bystanders, lifted an unresponsive person onto the pier at Kaneohe Boat Harbor. He initiated high-performance CPR prior to the arrival of HFD crews and the EMS. The victim regained a pulse prior to leaving the scene.

On April 5, 2022, Mr. Eufirate Tevaga and Ms. Nanette David entered a burning unit filled with smoke and flames where they found a pot with its contents on fire in the kitchen. Mr. Tevaga and Ms. David extinguished the fire and prevented the fire from spreading and causing more damage.

On May 16, 2022, Mr. Edward Sariol and Ms. Brittany Sariol removed an injured occupant from a smoke-filled burning unit. Mr. Aaron Kia entered the unit as Mr. Sariol returned and, together, they extinguished the fire on the stove prior to the HFD’s arrival.

On June 19, 2022, Ms. Marie Hunt assisted an injured hiker with a possible fractured leg in an area with no cellular service reception. She provided care and comfort to the victim then hiked to an area where she could call 911 for help.

On June 21, 2022, Police Officer Derek Yee was the first on scene at a fire and extinguished the stove fire with his Honolulu Police Department-issued fire extinguisher, which prevented a possible fire spread and further damage.

On November 25, 2022, Mr. Ben Agbayani extinguished a fire with his neighbor’s water hose and stopped the possible spread of fire throughout the neighbor’s house prior to the HFD’s arrival.

On January 29, 2023, while off duty, FF I Ki Yung Nam used a water hose line to battle a fire through a bedroom window before the HFD’s arrival. He then described the layout to on-duty fire crews, which helped the HFD extinguish the fire.

On April 29, 2023, Ms. Jennifer Morris entered a burning unit in her building and rescued her neighbor without regard for her own safety. For her brave and selfless actions, Ms. Morris was awarded a Civilian Medal of Valor.

Also at the same incident on April 29, 2023, Ms. Christine Cabalo, an HFD employee, came to the aid of her neighbor who lost her home due to the fire. She invited her displaced neighbor to stay with her overnight then took her to receive temporary assistance. Ms. Cabalo demonstrated the HFD’s core values of giving back, taking responsibility, and working together.

“The HFD appreciates all of its honorees for being brave, compassionate, and willing to help another individual in need,” said an HFD spokesperson. “They are proof that heroes come from all walks of life.”

Fire officials encourage people to get training and they do offer free CPR classes.