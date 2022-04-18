HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said the house fire in Hauula on Sunday was intentionally set.
HFD investigators said the fire started in a crawl space under the home where someone was living.
The cost of the damage to the home was $642,000 for the home and its contents.
The cost of the damage to the house next door was estimated to be $12,000.
The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, April 17.
Fire officials said the single-story home was fully involved when they arrived.
After a search, crews determined no one was in the home.
The fire was put out in about an hour.