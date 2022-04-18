HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said the house fire in Hauula on Sunday was intentionally set.

HFD investigators said the fire started in a crawl space under the home where someone was living.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The cost of the damage to the home was $642,000 for the home and its contents.

The cost of the damage to the house next door was estimated to be $12,000.

The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, April 17.

Fire officials said the single-story home was fully involved when they arrived.

After a search, crews determined no one was in the home.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

The fire was put out in about an hour.