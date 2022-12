HONOLULU (KHON2) — A driver was trapped in their vehicle after an apparent rollover in Ewa just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a report of a crash near 91-1636 Fort Weaver Road.

Upon arrival, HFD found a vehicle on its side. The lone occupant was the driver.

After stabilizing the vehicle, HFD was able to free the occupant and transferred care to Emergency Services.