HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received an emergency call on Wednesday, March 2 at 1:23 a.m. for a building fire on Palai Street in Waipahu.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 1:31 a.m. The fire was under control by 1:43 a.m. and fully extinguished at 2:10 a.m.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Two occupants were safely evacuated and treated by the Emergency Medical Services. The occupants were also assisted by the American Red Cross.

House fire victim Angel Maposa said her and her son were out overnight to get something to eat, when she received a call from her father about the fire that started in their garage.

“There was a police officer with my husband, helping him over the fence,” Maposa said. “My dad is a pretty tall man and I know they were having a pretty hard time. And we could hear the crackling and everything. But I’m just glad we got them out safely.”

The fire incident is under investigation by HFD’s Fire Investigator. According to HFD, there are no damage estimates at this time and the home was equipped with smoke alarms that alerted the occupants of the fire.