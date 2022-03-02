HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received an emergency call on Wednesday, March 2 at 1:23 a.m. for a building fire on Palai Street in Waipahu.
Firefighters arrived at the scene around 1:31 a.m. The fire was under control by 1:43 a.m. and fully extinguished at 2:10 a.m.
Two occupants were safely evacuated and treated by the Emergency Medical Services. The occupants were also assisted by the American Red Cross.
House fire victim Angel Maposa said her and her son were out overnight to get something to eat, when she received a call from her father about the fire that started in their garage.
The fire incident is under investigation by HFD’s Fire Investigator. According to HFD, there are no damage estimates at this time and the home was equipped with smoke alarms that alerted the occupants of the fire.