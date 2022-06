HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters are responding to a house fire early Thursday morning in Kailua.

According to a witness, flames and smoke could be seen down the road from Hele Street where the structure on fire is located at. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Courtesy of Lyssa Trujillo.

Honolulu firefighters are investigating.