HFD: Fire at abandoned Waianae home was intentionally set

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An abandoned house fire in Waianae was intentionally set, according to the fire investigator at the Honolulu Fire Department.

The fire occurred on Wednesday, June 30, on Lahaina Street.

When crews arrived, HFD identified the building as an abandoned residential structure and noted it was fully involved in the fire. The flames were fully extinguished by 3:49 a.m.

HFD reported that the fire originated in the southeast room on the first floor of the structure. Neighbors claim that the building has been vacant for several years but is known to have frequent squatters.

The fire damage is estimated at $698,000 to the building.