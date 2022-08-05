HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported a motor vehicle collision on Friday, August 5.

Around 7:55 p.m. the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call about a motor vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway in Punaluu.

HFD reported a 35-year-old male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.

The 35-year-old was found unconscious, according to HFD.

Emergency Medical Services administered advanced life support to the pedestrian. The pedestrian suffered numerous chest and head injuries.

According to HPD, the pedestrian went to the hospital in serious condition.