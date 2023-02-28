HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department Investigator has released the cause of the fatal house fire in Makiki that happened on Thursday, Feb. 23.

According to HFD, the origin of the fire was the exterior porch in a makeshift cooking area.

Officials said the cause of the fire was an unattended portable cooking burner.

They estimate $509,000 of damage to the property, $30,000 to contents and $4,000 in other losses, according to HFD.

Smoke alarms were not present in the home.