HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is battling a two-story residential building fire near the intersection of Radford Drive and Kamehameha Highway.

It happened around 7:27 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1. Flames and smoke can be seen from the highway.

HFD said the fire is near Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam.

An official from JBPHH said the fire was in a vacant structure in Little Makalapa compound. He also explained that the structure is behind the federal fire building which is not a house fire.

According to the JBPHH official, no other structures were affected.