HFD extinguishes Waianae townhouse fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to and extinguished a two-alarm townhouse fire that broke out around 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28, in Waianae.

HFD says the fire was reported in a two-story middle unit on Helelua Street with other units on both sides.

Fire personnel secured a water supply and prevented the blaze from spreading to the adjacent townhouse units. Firefighters arrived around 10:21 a.m. and saw smoke and flames coming from the front and rear of the middle unit on the second floor.

HFD says no injuries were reported and a man, woman and two boys who were home at the time of the fire were able to evacuate safely. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the household, which is comprised of five adults and two children in total.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control by 10:24 a.m. and had completely extinguished the blaze at 10:55 a.m.

Damage is estimated at $130,000 to the property and $5,000 to its contents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

HFD says that smoke alarms and sprinklers were observed in the townhouse unit and is reminding the public to install and maintain smoke alarms while also having an evacuation plan.