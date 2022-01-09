HFD extinguishes vehicle fire on Olomea Street freeway exit

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at the Olomea Street freeway exit off of the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD), the incident happened around 1:46 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9, in Honolulu.

HFD reported the blaze was brought under control at 1:54 p.m. and was fully extinguished by 2:20 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, and it is currently unknown what exactly caused the fire.

