HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said that they encountered and fully extinguished a two-alarm fire in a high rise apartment building on Date Street.

At 3:41 p.m., HFD received a 911 call for a report of a building fire. Units responded and found heavy black smoke was emanating from what looked like the 36th floor.

Once a water source was secured and connected, fire personnel began working on extinguishing the fire in what has been described as “an aggressive interior fire attack in the affected units”.

The Fire Alarm System indicated that there was a fire on the 36th floor while a fire detector on the 37th floor indicated that there also was fire above. HFD confirmed that there was no fire on the 37th or 38th floors.

Occupants were evacuated from the building from floors 36 and up. HFD said there were also residents who were sheltering in place.

HFD was able to bring the fire under control by 4 p.m. with it being extinguished by 4:07 p.m.

The American Red Cross was dispatched to assist residents impacted by the fire.

HFD said it is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.