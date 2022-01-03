HFD extinguishes shipping container fire in Kapolei

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Sunday, the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to an emergency call at 4:41 p.m. on Hanua Street at a business establishment in Kapolei — for a vehicle fire. However, when the first group of firefighters arrived at the scene, they quickly reported a shipping container on fire instead and requested more backup.

The fire was extinguished around 5:21 p.m. Although the owner of the company did not know how the fire started, HFD Fire Investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

HFD reported no injuries and an estimate of the fire damage was not available.